Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Game-time call Tuesday
Anderson (thigh) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's preseason game against New Zealand, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Anderson has been a full participant in practice over the last few days, but he'll remain a game-time call. He's been nursing a bruised thigh since Sunday.
