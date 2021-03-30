Anderson recorded seven points (3-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during 23 minutes in the 120-110 win over Houston on Monday.
Anderson's production as of late has been the definition of a rollercoaster. The forward continues to struggle to find consistency and missed every shot from the arc Monday. Thus far this season, he is averaging 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 27.2 minutes.
