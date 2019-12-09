Anderson (heel) participated in Monday's shootaround, though he's still expected to sit against the Warriors, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.

Anderson is on track to miss a fifth straight game due to a sore heel, though he's trending in the right direction and hopes to return within the next week. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Suns, with the Grizzlies playing a back-to-back set against Milwaukee and Washington on Friday/Saturday thereafter.