Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Goes through shootaround
Anderson (heel) participated in Monday's shootaround, though he's still expected to sit against the Warriors, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Anderson is on track to miss a fifth straight game due to a sore heel, though he's trending in the right direction and hopes to return within the next week. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Suns, with the Grizzlies playing a back-to-back set against Milwaukee and Washington on Friday/Saturday thereafter.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...