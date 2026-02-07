This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Good to go Saturday
Anderson (illness) is available for Saturday's game against Portland.
Anderson is all set to make his Memphis debut after missing the front end of this back-to-back set. The Grizzlies are very thin in the frontcourt, and Anderson has a chance to carve out a sizable role.