Anderson tallied eight points (4-8 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 112-106 overtime win against the 76ers.

Anderson hauled in a career high rebounding total while contributing in every category except three-point shooting. Anderson is known for his ability to do a little bit of everything except shoot from the outside, but his deficiencies as a scorer make it tough to rely on him in standard leagues.