Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Grabs nine boards against former team
Anderson provided nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 104-103 win over the Spurs.
Anderson received a warm welcome when his name was announced and came just short of double-double numbers in this homecoming game. Anderson has found opportunities with the Grizzlies after five years in San Antonio, but it's unclear what will happen to him once Dillon Brooks (knee) and Chandler Parsons (knee) return to action. JaMychal Green is also vying for playing time, so Anderson will need to exceed expectations if he wants to remain at his per-game average of 29.5 minutes.
