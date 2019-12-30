Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Grabs nine boards as starter
Anderson chipped in six points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 win over the Hornets.
Anderson drew the start despite dealing with a sore heel and hauled in a season high rebounding total. He had been limited to less than 20 minutes in seven straight showings prior this one, and he has been held to single digits in scoring in 13 straight tilts, including two scoreless outings over that recent stretch.
