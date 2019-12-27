Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Hands out seven dimes in 12 minutes
Anderson accumulated two points (1-3 FG), seven assists, six rebounds and one block in 12 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 win over the Thunder.
Anderson filled up the stat sheet despite receiving limited minutes off the bench. In fact, of the 11 Grizzlies who saw the court in this one Anderson played the least minutes. As such, he may be tough to rely on in most formats heading into Saturday's matchup versus a stingy Denver defense.
