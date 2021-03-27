Anderson had five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in Friday's loss to the Jazz.

Anderson didn't do much on the offensive end, but he was an effective distributor and provided his usual boost in rebounds and steals. Since the All-Star break (10 games), Anderson is averaging 9.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks in 26.5 minutes.