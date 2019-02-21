Anderson (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Wednesday and will not play Friday against the Clippers, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

An update regarding Anderson's MRI results is expected soon. What we do know is that he'll be sidelined Friday, and his absence could certainly extend longer than that. While Anderson is out, Justin Holiday, C.J. Miles, Bruno Caboclo and Chandler Parsons are all candidates to see expanded roles.