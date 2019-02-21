Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Has MRI, won't play Friday
Anderson (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Wednesday and will not play Friday against the Clippers, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
An update regarding Anderson's MRI results is expected soon. What we do know is that he'll be sidelined Friday, and his absence could certainly extend longer than that. While Anderson is out, Justin Holiday, C.J. Miles, Bruno Caboclo and Chandler Parsons are all candidates to see expanded roles.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Set to see specialist•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Out again Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Will only play in 'emergency'•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Out vs. Timberwolves•
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...