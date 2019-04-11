Anderson will undergo thoracic outlet decompression surgery on his right shoulder next week, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Anderson missed 37 of the last 39 games of the season dealing with what the team labeled as right shoulder soreness. The Grizzlies haven't outlined a specific timeline for Anderson's return, though it's expected he'll be ready to go for the start of training camp. Assuming surgery resolves his shoulder problems, Anderson should step back into a starting role on the wing for Memphis in 2019-20.