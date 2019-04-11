Anderson will undergo thoracic outlet decompression surgery on his right shoulder next week, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Anderson missed 37 of the last 39 games of the season dealing with what the team labeled as right shoulder soreness. The Grizzlies haven't outlined a specific timeline for Anderson's return, though it's expected he'll be ready to go for the start of training camp. Assuming surgery resolves his shoulder problems, Anderson should step back into a starting role on the wing for Memphis in 2019-20.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...