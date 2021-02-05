Anderson recorded three points (0-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot across 23 minutes in Thursday's 115-103 loss to the Rockets.

Anderson's points came solely from the charity stripe, and he posted one of the worst shooting performances of his seven-year career. Anderson's role in the starting lineup isn't in jeopardy in the short term, but there's a lot of talent on the depth chart that could affect the rotation, especially if the Grizzlies struggle down the stretch.