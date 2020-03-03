Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Ice cold in loss to Hawks
Anderson accumulated three points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes during Monday's 127-88 loss to the Hawks.
As the Grizzlies continue to be undermanned due to frontcourt injuries, Anderson continues to garner starts. He's started 11 consecutive games, but he's averaged only 7.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.4 minutes. Considering he has a usage rate of just 14.3 percent on the season, it's unlikely there's anything that will make him fantasy relevant this season outside of seeing nearly 40 minutes.
