Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Iffy for Friday
Anderson (illness) is questionable for Friday's game versus Portland.
Anderson wasn't on the morning injury report, but the Grizzlies later added him which doesn't bode well for his status. if Anderson is unable to debut Friday, that could open things up for Taylor Hendricks.