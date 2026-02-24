This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Iffy for Wednesday
Anderson (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Anderson is in danger of missing a third straight game due to right knee patellar tendinitis. If the veteran forward is ultimately ruled out, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks would be candidates for increased playing time.