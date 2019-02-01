Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Inactive Friday
Anderson will be inactive for Friday's game against the Hornets due to right shoulder soreness.
It's unfortunate news for Anderson who also missed eight straight games recently due to an ankle injury. It's unknown at the moment when exactly Anderson started to experience shoulder soreness and how severe it may be. With the UCLA product needing at least one game to recover, Justin Holiday will presumably start in place of Anderson on Friday.
