Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Injures ankle, won't return to game
Anderson suffered a left ankle sprain and won't return to Saturday's game against the Heat.
Anderson had recorded two points, a rebound, an assists and a steal in eight minutes of play before being lost due to a sprained left ankle. Look for an update on his recovery timeline to come either after the game or tomorrow, but for now, Anderson can be considered day-to-day.
