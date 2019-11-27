Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Labeled game-time call
Coach Taylor Jenkins deemed Anderson (heel) a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt with the Clippers, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Jenkins put the same label on Ja Morant (back), whose status is of greater importance than Anderson's in terms of both DFS and season-long fantasy leagues. Anderson has played a consistent role for the Grizzlies' second unit all season but isn't offering much in the way of interesting production. He's averaging 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.8 blocks in 20.9 minutes per game.
