Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Leads charge in loss
Anderson scored a season-high 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-6 FT) while adding five assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block in 39 minutes during Monday's 113-101 loss to the Rockets.
Despite a brutal performance at the charity stripe, Anderson still led the Grizzlies in scoring on the night. The 25-year-old wing doesn't have a prominent enough role in the offense to be a consistent fantasy producer in most formats, posting single-digit point totals in his prior six games, but his defensive contributions can be useful in very deep leagues.
