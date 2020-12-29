Anderson scored 28 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3PT, 6-8 FT) to go with seven rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in a 116-111 overtime win over Brooklyn on Monday.

Anderson helped seal the deal for Memphis in overtime after going 3-for-4 from the line at the end of the extra period, gathering his own rebound after his lone miss. This is the first instance in Anderson's career in which he's scored 20 or more points in back-to-back outings while playing over 30 minutes in each of those games. The 27-year-old averaged 5.9 points in 20.0 minutes per game last season and with Ja Morant likely missing some games after an ankle injury Monday, the small forward proved he could be a legitimate scoring option as his workload increases early this season.