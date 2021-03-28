Anderson logged 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Saturday's 126-110 loss to the Jazz.

When your top scorer only posts 16 points, that's usually not an encouraging indicator of success. Such was the case for Memphis, as they lost their second straight game against the Jazz. Anderson's output ebbs and flows, but he's propped up the offense multiple times this season when the rest of his teammates have foundered. The UCLA product is less shot-dependent than some of his counterparts and can be counted on for diverse stat lines with moderate contribution in every category.