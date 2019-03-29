Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Friday that the team is working under the assumption that Anderson (shoulder) will not play again this season, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.

Anderson has not played since January due to a lingering shoulder injury, and while it would have been a huge surprise if he ever played again, Bickerstaff's remarks confirm this. It was a tough season for Anderson, who played in just 43 games in his first year with the Grizzlies, but at 25 years old, the swingman will likely remain a key part of the team's young nucleus.