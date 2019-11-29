Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Likely to play Friday
According to coach Taylor Jenkins, Anderson (heel) is likely to play Friday against the Jazz, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Anderson technically remains a game-time call, but he's now more probable than questionable. In November, he's averaged 7.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 21.1 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Cleared to play•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Questionable for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Labeled game-time call•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Added to injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Scores season-low two points•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...