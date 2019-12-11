Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Likely to play Wednesday
Anderson (heel) is probable for Wednesday's contest against Phoenix.
Anderson has missed the last five games dating back to Dec. 1 due to right heel soreness but is likely to return the the court Wednesday. The UCLA product is currently averaging 6.7 points and 4.4 rebounds over 17 appearances this season.
More News
