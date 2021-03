Anderson had nine points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Bucks.

Anderson was able to return following a one-game absence but struggled to make an impact offensively. He has now gone five straight games without reaching the 15-point mark after doing so in four straight appearances between Feb. 14 and Feb. 19. Those inconsistencies certainly limit his upside going forward.