Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Logs 16 minutes in preseason debut
Anderson (shoulder) came off the bench and provided six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 16 minutes Monday in the Grizzlies' 108-94 exhibition win over the New Zealand Breakers.
Making his first appearance in a game since Jan. 30, Anderson's conditioning understandably wasn't up to par, but he displayed his usual efficiency in a low-volume role on offense while also playing solid defense at small forward. Per Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic, head coach Taylor Jenkins said he eventually envisions Anderson logging time at power forward as well, but the Grizzlies may have been reluctant to expose him to unnecessary contact in the low post while the 26-year-old worked back from April thoracic outlet surgery for his right shoulder. Anderson admitted after the contest he still isn't 100 percent, so he could be subject to additional time off in the remaining three games of the Grizzlies' preseason slate.
