Anderson finished Friday's 123-114 victory over Utah with 10 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one steal across 18 minutes.

Anderson was a negligible part of the rotation in Utah, but he's been much more involved in Memphis, averaging 22.3 minutes per game to go with 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest. If Anderson is able to flirt with 20 minutes a night with the Grizzlies, he might be able to churn out some low-end value in deep leagues.