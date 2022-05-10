Anderson recorded 17 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 23 minutes during Monday's 101-98 loss to the Warriors.

Anderson played only 23 minutes Monday, but he finished third on Memphis in scoring thanks to an efficient 7-for-8 mark from the field. The forward could have enjoyed an even better game if not for an ugly 2-for-7 performance from the charity stripe. That was really the only weak part of Anderson's game against the Warriors, as he also collected eight boards and notched a pair of blocks and steals. He came into the contest averaging only 5.3 points and 2.7 boards over the first three contests of the series.