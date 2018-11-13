Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Matches career high in rebounding
Anderson accumulated seven points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 96-88 loss to the Jazz.
Anderson matched his career high in rebounding, which he just set in Saturday's win over the 76ers. He has hauled in double-digit boards three times and dished five dimes twice this season, and continues to look more and more comfortable with his new club. The fact that Dillon Brooks (knee) will miss six-to-eight weeks will only aid Anderson's ability to put up fantasy-friendly numbers.
