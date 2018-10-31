Anderson, who tallied five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and four steals across 28 minutes in the Grizzlies' 107-95 win over the Wizards on Tuesday, is averaging a modest 23.0 minutes and has drawn starts in just three of the first six games of the season.

Inked this offseason to a four-year, $37.2 million contract as a restricted free agent, Anderson was expected to have a firm grasp of the starting small forward job to open the season. However, a preseason heel injury set him back to an extent, and he surprisingly opened the season on the bench behind Chandler Parsons (knee). Parsons' health issues have since opened the door for Anderson to enter the starting five, However, the 25-year-old hasn't been able to parlay the extra minutes into any meaningful production, as he's averaging just 4.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over the subsequent three starts. Shooting has been an issue, as Anderson is draining just 38.5 percent of his 4.3 attempts per contest on the season, with the latter figure also qualifying as a notable drop from last season's career-high average of 5.9 field-goal tries in San Antonio.