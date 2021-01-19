Anderson recorded 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes during Monday's 108-104 win over the Suns.

Anderson continued his stellar play this season with another impressive all-around line in his starting role. Things could change a bit for Anderson when Jaren Jackson returns to the team, which will likely be fairly soon, but Anderson has been having the best season of his career through 13 games. The 27-year-old is averaging 12.5 points on 42.0 percent shooting, 7.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 steals across 29.7 minutes per game.