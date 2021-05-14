Anderson totaled 14 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and two blocked shots over 31 minutes in Thursday's 116-110 win over the Kings.

Anderson took only six shots in the contest but made the most of them with 14 points. He also tied his season high with nine dimes and chipped in five boards. Anderson continues to be a steady but unspectacular presence in Memphis' lineup, averaging 15.0 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds in the month of May.