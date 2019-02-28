Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: No update on shoulder yet
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Anderson (shoulder) underwent additional testing Wednesday, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports. The Grizzlies expect to provide an update on the forward later this week.
Anderson recently visited with a specialist for more clarity on his sore right shoulder, an issue he has contended with on and off for years. The latest setback has prevented Anderson from playing in 19 of the Grizzlies' last 21 games, and the lack of clear progress he's demonstrated during that period suggests more absences will likely be on tap. Given that the Grizzlies are out of the mix for playoff contention, it's likely they'll continue to act conservatively with Anderson even his tests yield positive news.
