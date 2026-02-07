This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Not playing Friday
Anderson (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Anderson was initially slated to play in Friday's contest, but he has since gone under the weather and will have to wait at least one more game to make his Grizzlies debut. That opportunity will come in Saturday's rematch against Portland.