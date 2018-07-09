Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Officially joining Grizzlies
Anderson will not have his four-year, $37 million offer sheet matched by the Spurs and become a member of the Grizzlies, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It's a somewhat surprising move for the Spurs given how Anderson has been a key contributor for them over the past four years and that the salary is relatively cheap, but nevertheless, Anderson will now officially become a member of the Grizzlies. With that, Anderson is in a great position to be Memphis' starting small forward to open up the season, which will likely send second-year player Dillon Brooks to a role off the bench. Anderson's diverse skill set should also help the team fill a void left by the departure of Tyreke Evans, who served as a primary ball-handler on occasion last season. Expect Anderson's usage to be much higher overall as he joins a less talented Grizzlies team that is in need of plenty of help on the wing.
