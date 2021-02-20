Anderson is out for rest Saturday against the Suns.

On the second half of a back-to-back set, Anderson will get the night off to let his body recover. He's part of an extensive Grizzlies injury report that includes a good chunk of the team's key players. That could result in deep bench options getting more action. Desmond Bane, John Konchar and Sean McDermott are among those who could see a bump in minutes.