Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Out Saturday
Anderson (ankle) is out Saturday against the Rockets, Phillip Dean of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
The sprained left ankle Anderson suffered during Friday's game against Miami will prevent him from taking the floor on the second half of a back-to-back set. In his stead, Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi could see additional minutes.
