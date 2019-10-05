Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Out Sunday
Anderson is out for Sunday's preseason game against Maccabi Haifa due to a thigh bruise.
Anderson recently just recovered from a shoulder injury, but now has a thigh injury to deal with. As a result, he'll sit out an exhibition contest and look to get healthy.
