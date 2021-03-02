Anderson (illness) is out Tuesday against the Wizards.
Previously listed as questionable, Anderson will sit out Tuesday to recover from an illness. In his place, Brandon Clarke will draw the start.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Dealing with illness•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: All-around performance vs. Clippers•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Out for rest•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Puts up 16 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Trending in positive direction•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Fills up stat line in win•