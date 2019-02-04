Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Out vs. Timberwolves
Anderson (shoulder) will not play Tuesday against Minnesota.
Anderson is still battling soreness in his right shoulder, and Tuesday will mark his third consecutive absence. With Garrett Temple doubtful and Omri Casspi out, expect the Grizzlies to turn to Bruno Caboclo and perhaps Julian Washburn for increased minutes at forward.
