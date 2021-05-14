Anderson is out Friday against the Kings due to right thumb soreness.
Like many other key members of the Grizzlies, Anderson has appeared on the injury report for the team's second-to-last game of the regular season. Desmond Bane and Justise Winslow should be in line for plenty of minutes.
