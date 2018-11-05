Anderson had 10 points (5-6 FG), five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 loss to the Suns.

Anderson continues to be one of the more frustrating fantasy players, finishing with just 10 points and not much else. Anderson was heavily touted as somewhat of a breakout star heading into the season but thus far has been a real disappointment. He is a borderline hold in standard leagues at this stage but if there is someone on waivers that appeals to you, making the switch would not be the worst decision in the world.