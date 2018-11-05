Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Plays 26 minutes in loss Sunday
Anderson had 10 points (5-6 FG), five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 loss to the Suns.
Anderson continues to be one of the more frustrating fantasy players, finishing with just 10 points and not much else. Anderson was heavily touted as somewhat of a breakout star heading into the season but thus far has been a real disappointment. He is a borderline hold in standard leagues at this stage but if there is someone on waivers that appeals to you, making the switch would not be the worst decision in the world.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Minutes still steadying in early going•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Available to play vs. Utah•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Questionable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Will come off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Starting Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Available Wednesday•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times