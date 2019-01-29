Anderson had nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 95-92 loss to the Nuggets.

Anderson returned to the lineup following an eight-game absence with a sprained ankle and immediately earned a substantial load of playing time. Moreover, he contributed in every category except three-point shooting. With that being said, there were bumps in the road, as he finished with more turnovers (four) than assists while committing five fouls along the way.