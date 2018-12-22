Anderson totaled 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 102-99 loss to the Kings.

Anderson was listed as probable due to ankle soreness but ultimately felt well enough to give it a go. He was efficient as a scorer as per usual while reaching his season averages across most categories. As the team's top wing defender, Anderson will likely spend much of Sunday's showdown with the Lakers trying to slow down LeBron James.