Anderson turned in 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 126-122 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Anderson finished one assist shy of matching his career high while contributing across multiple categories. He finished with six turnovers but overall it was an impressive performance for the versatile 26-year-old forward. With that being said, Anderson earned only 19.9 minutes per game this season compared to a career-high 29.8 minutes last year in his first campaign with Memphis.