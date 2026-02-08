Anderson registered 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Grizzlies will try to see what sticks as they move forward without Jaren Jackson's services. Santi Aldama's (knee) eventual return will likely shift the narrative, but Anderson is one of a few options that the team is utilizing under the basket. Anderson was somewhat effective, but he ceded several minutes to Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who is making his presence known in his third pro season.