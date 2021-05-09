Anderson accumulated 16 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes during Saturday's 109-99 win over the Raptors.

The 27-year-old bounced back from Thursday's seven-point effort to deliver 16 points in 21 minutes. Anderson is averaging career highs in points, assists and three-pointers through 65 games this season. The seventh-year forward will look to keep the momentum going Monday at home against the Pelicans.