Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Practices fully Monday
Anderson (thigh) was a full participant at practice Monday, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Anderson was inactive for the Grizzlies' latest exhibition matchup Sunday because of a thigh bruise. The Grizzlies don't have any preseason contests scheduled this week, so Anderson remains hopeful to return to the floor in time for the team's next matchup against Charlotte on Oct. 14.
