Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Probable Friday
Anderson is listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Kings as probable due to ankle soreness.
Anderson logged 35 minutes in Wednesday's matchup with Portland, although it appears he's still nursing some minor injuries. He's been dealing with both an ankle and a hip issue of late, but he's taken the court in each of the last two matchups. Expect Anderson to play once again in Sacramento.
