Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Probable Saturday
Anderson (back) is listed as probable for Saturday's tilt with the Lakers.
This is the first time hearing of potential back soreness for Anderson, who recorded a double-double in his last appearance, Friday against the Pelicans. If he were forced to miss Saturday's game, Omri Cassipi and JaMychal Green could receive a boost in minutes.
